Rain totals: Heavy downpours cause flooding in northern Minnesota
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The latest spring storm dropped an impressive amount of rain in northern Minnesota, causing flooding, washed out streets, and toppled trees, while those in the metro received far less rain.
Areas of Duluth, Hibbing, Ely, and along the North Shore reported a significant amount of rain from Tuesday's storm. While official city rain gauges recorded 2-3.5 inches of rain for parts of northern Minnesota, the region received widespread 2 to 6-plus inches of rain.
Here's how much rain northern Minnesota got:
Northern Minnesota rain totals
- Ely: 3.52 inches
- Hibbing: 3.43 inches
- Duluth: 2.97 inches
- Grand Marais: 2.79
- Bemidji: 2.44 inches
- International Falls: 1.68 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 1.38 inches
- Brainerd: 1.31 inches
- Hinckley: 0.91 inches
The heavy rain caused the National Weather Service to issue a "life-threatening" flash flood warning along Minnesota's North Shore on Tuesday, the highest warning level for flash floods. Meanwhile, other areas of Minnesota escaped the hefty rain totals. See the full list below.
Twin Cities metro rain totals
- Prior Lake: 1.60 inches
- Lakeville: 1.34 inches
- Burnsville: 1.25 inches
- Eagan 1.22 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.18 inches
- Woodbury: 1.16 inches
- Rosemount: 1.11 inches
- Edina: 1.10 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.07 inches
- St. Paul: 0.91 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.68 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.68
- Roseville: 0.52 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.51 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.48 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.48 inches
- Blaine: 0.48 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.41 inches
- MSP: 0.35 inches
Central Minnesota rain totals
- Jordan: 1.89 inches
- Carver: 1.52 inches
- Rogers: 1.48 inches
- Rockford: 1.44 inches
- Waconia: 1.14 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.92 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.92 inches
- Victoria: 0.90 inches
- Andover: 0.79 inches
- Mound: 0.77 inches
- Stillwater: 0.72 inches
- Alexandria: 0.62 inches
- Scandia: 0.61 inches
- Morris: 0.56 inches
- Hugo: 0.43 inches
- Cambridge: 0.27 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.13 inches
- Willmar: 0.07 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.01
Southern Minnesota rain totals
- Hastings: 0.71 inches
- Faribault: 0.66 inches
- Marshall: 0.27 inches
- Redwing: 0.24 inches
- Windom: 0.19 inches
- Owatonna: 0.17 inches
- Mankato: 0.08 inches
- Rochester: 0.05 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.04 inches
Wisconsin rain totals
- Hudson: 0.84 inches
- River Falls: 0.76 inches
- Somerset: 0.75 inches
- New Richmond: 0.55 inches
- Hayward: 0.32 inches
- La Crosse: 0.03 inches