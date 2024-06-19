Rain totals: Heavy downpours cause flooding in northern Minnesota

The latest spring storm dropped an impressive amount of rain in northern Minnesota, causing flooding, washed out streets, and toppled trees, while those in the metro received far less rain.

Areas of Duluth, Hibbing, Ely, and along the North Shore reported a significant amount of rain from Tuesday's storm. While official city rain gauges recorded 2-3.5 inches of rain for parts of northern Minnesota, the region received widespread 2 to 6-plus inches of rain.

Here's how much rain northern Minnesota got:

Northern Minnesota rain totals

Ely: 3.52 inches

Hibbing: 3.43 inches

Duluth: 2.97 inches

Grand Marais: 2.79

Bemidji: 2.44 inches

International Falls: 1.68 inches

Detroit Lakes: 1.38 inches

Brainerd: 1.31 inches

Hinckley: 0.91 inches

The heavy rain caused the National Weather Service to issue a "life-threatening" flash flood warning along Minnesota's North Shore on Tuesday, the highest warning level for flash floods. Meanwhile, other areas of Minnesota escaped the hefty rain totals. See the full list below.

Twin Cities metro rain totals

Prior Lake: 1.60 inches

Lakeville: 1.34 inches

Burnsville: 1.25 inches

Eagan 1.22 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.18 inches

Woodbury: 1.16 inches

Rosemount: 1.11 inches

Edina: 1.10 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.07 inches

St. Paul: 0.91 inches

Minnetonka: 0.68 inches

Minneapolis: 0.68

Roseville: 0.52 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.51 inches

Maple Grove: 0.48 inches

North St. Paul: 0.48 inches

Blaine: 0.48 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.41 inches

MSP: 0.35 inches

Central Minnesota rain totals

Jordan: 1.89 inches

Carver: 1.52 inches

Rogers: 1.48 inches

Rockford: 1.44 inches

Waconia: 1.14 inches

Maple Plain: 0.92 inches

Forest Lake: 0.92 inches

Victoria: 0.90 inches

Andover: 0.79 inches

Mound: 0.77 inches

Stillwater: 0.72 inches

Alexandria: 0.62 inches

Scandia: 0.61 inches

Morris: 0.56 inches

Hugo: 0.43 inches

Cambridge: 0.27 inches

St. Cloud: 0.13 inches

Willmar: 0.07 inches

Hutchinson: 0.01

Southern Minnesota rain totals

Hastings: 0.71 inches

Faribault: 0.66 inches

Marshall: 0.27 inches

Redwing: 0.24 inches

Windom: 0.19 inches

Owatonna: 0.17 inches

Mankato: 0.08 inches

Rochester: 0.05 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.04 inches

