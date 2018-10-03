NWS confirms second EF-1 tornado Monday night, this one near Howard Lake, Minn.
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Howard Lake, Minn. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area Monday night
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Minnetrista, Minn. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorms possible in MN, WI Labor Day evening
Some Labor Day severe thunderstorms are possible, with heavy wind gusts as one of the threats to the Minnesota area.
Wednesday brings severe weather to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin
Bizarre and severe weather hit parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Faribault Municipal Airport damaged in storm
A storm Thursday brought heavy winds across southern Minnesota and caused damage at the Faribault Municipal Airport.
`Threat becomes reality': Florence begins days of rain, wind
The big slosh has begun, and the consequences could be disastrous.
Rain and wind at Lakeville, MN park-and-ride
Storm now hitting Lakeville, MN. Here’s a little taste of what we are seeing from inside park and ride ramp. Winds so strong you can feel the car shaking!
Tornadoes touch down in MN communities
After tornadoes ripped through two Minnesota communities, community members are picking up the pieces.
Tornado in Hatton, North Dakota
Video of a tornado in Hatton, North Dakota provided by Jesse Bye.
Picking up the pieces after tornado hits near Zimmerman
People impacted by the tornado and strong winds near Zimmerman are now working on removing storm damage.
Tornado in Zimmerman, Minnesota
March 6 storm with reported tornado touchdown in Zimmerman, Minnesota. Video credit: Zimmerman Today