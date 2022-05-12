Minnesota weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for Twin Cities metro

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
20
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:54 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:49 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:03 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Brown County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 7:11 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County
Minnesota weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for Twin Cities metro

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 9:21PM
Ian Leonard will be tracking the storms on FOX9.com/live throughout the evening

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tornado watch has been issued for much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as another line of storms move into the state on Thursday. The current line of storms has pushed through South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota late Thursday afternoon. The storms have prompted tornado warnings as they've passed.

Around 8:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Twin Cities metro as the line of storms pushed closer.

Stevens County destruction

In Stevens County, straight-line winds have led to damage across the county. Photos sent to us by Prairie Wind Chasers show damage to silos, sheds, and other outbuildings.

On a farm in Alberta, a 70-foot tall grain silos were destroyed as strong winds pushed them off their concrete foundations. A farm outbuilding in Alberta was also destroyed – tossed about 100 feet from its location. Power poles were bent to the ground near Chokio. 

Photo from @PrairieWndChsrs. A silo was destroyed by strong winds in Stevens County in western Minnesota. (Nick & Amanda Elms)

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman told FOX 9 there were no injuries reported as of the 9 p.m. hour, but widespread power outages were reported.

In Morris, the roofs were blown off the bowling alley and the John Deere dealership.

Straight-line winds cross Highway 10 in Becker

Videos shared to FOX 9 show the leading edge of straight-line winds from the storm approaching from the west on Highway 10. In Becker.

Storms push into Minnesota from South Dakota

Storms and reported tornadoes caused damage across western Minnesota as strong storms emerged out of South Dakota through Thursday evening.

Earlier Thursday evening, a wall of clouds and dust could be seen in an image captured over South Dakota by Rayce Monahan. Shawn Hinnant also captured video of similar scenes over Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Line of clouds and dust move through South Dakota

Photographer Shawn Hinnant capture an incredible line of clouds and dust passing through South Dakota near Sioux Falls.

Strong to severe storms Thursday night

It's looking like another stormy night for much of Minnesota Thursday. But if severe weather does develop, it's likely it will be a few hours later than the storms Wednesday night that knocked out power for thousands, downed trees and caused flooding across the Twin Cities metro.

Storms, which could be strong to severe, are expected to move into western Minnesota around sunset (7-9 p.m.) and reach the Twin Cities toward the midnight hour. 

The main threat is gusty winds of 60-80 mph. Storms could also bring heavy rain to the Twin Cities, as well as large hail and isolated tornadoes to western Minnesota. 

The risk for severe storms in western Minnesota is the greatest, with an area from Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Montevideo and Marshall under a "moderate" risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. 

Much of the Twin Cities metro, especially the western suburbs, as well as Brainerd, St. Cloud and Mankato, are under an "enhanced" risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.