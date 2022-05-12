Minnesota weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for Twin Cities metro

Ian Leonard will be tracking the storms on FOX9.com/live throughout the evening

A tornado watch has been issued for much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as another line of storms move into the state on Thursday. The current line of storms has pushed through South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota late Thursday afternoon. The storms have prompted tornado warnings as they've passed.

Around 8:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Twin Cities metro as the line of storms pushed closer.

Stevens County destruction

In Stevens County, straight-line winds have led to damage across the county. Photos sent to us by Prairie Wind Chasers show damage to silos, sheds, and other outbuildings.

On a farm in Alberta, a 70-foot tall grain silos were destroyed as strong winds pushed them off their concrete foundations. A farm outbuilding in Alberta was also destroyed – tossed about 100 feet from its location. Power poles were bent to the ground near Chokio.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo from @PrairieWndChsrs. A silo was destroyed by strong winds in Stevens County in western Minnesota. (Nick & Amanda Elms) From: Supplied

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman told FOX 9 there were no injuries reported as of the 9 p.m. hour, but widespread power outages were reported.

In Morris, the roofs were blown off the bowling alley and the John Deere dealership.

Straight-line winds cross Highway 10 in Becker

Videos shared to FOX 9 show the leading edge of straight-line winds from the storm approaching from the west on Highway 10. In Becker.

Storms push into Minnesota from South Dakota

Storms and reported tornadoes caused damage across western Minnesota as strong storms emerged out of South Dakota through Thursday evening.

Earlier Thursday evening, a wall of clouds and dust could be seen in an image captured over South Dakota by Rayce Monahan. Shawn Hinnant also captured video of similar scenes over Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Strong to severe storms Thursday night

It's looking like another stormy night for much of Minnesota Thursday. But if severe weather does develop, it's likely it will be a few hours later than the storms Wednesday night that knocked out power for thousands, downed trees and caused flooding across the Twin Cities metro.

Storms, which could be strong to severe, are expected to move into western Minnesota around sunset (7-9 p.m.) and reach the Twin Cities toward the midnight hour.

The main threat is gusty winds of 60-80 mph. Storms could also bring heavy rain to the Twin Cities, as well as large hail and isolated tornadoes to western Minnesota.

The risk for severe storms in western Minnesota is the greatest, with an area from Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Montevideo and Marshall under a "moderate" risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms, meaning widespread severe storms are likely.

Much of the Twin Cities metro, especially the western suburbs, as well as Brainerd, St. Cloud and Mankato, are under an "enhanced" risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.