If Walz becomes Vice President, what happens in Minnesota?

After President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection in November, and Democrats have begun to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement, a familiar name has been circulated to be her running mate – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



The Minnesota Constitution prepares the state for the scenario, outlining the succession plan for the offices of both governor and lieutenant governor.



According to Article V, Section 5, if a vacancy occurs from any cause in the office of governor, the lieutenant governor becomes the governor. Currently, that would mean Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would move into the role.

The last elected presiding officer of the Senate then becomes lieutenant governor. Currently, that would be Sen. Bobby Joe Champion – the president of the Minnesota Senate.

A presiding officer has become lieutenant governor in the past, most recently occurring in 2018. Prior to that, it had not happened since 1976.



Since Biden’s announcement, Minnesota leaders have nearly unanimously endorsed Harris as the party’s nomination.

Rep. Dean Phillips, who previously campaigned against Biden for the nomination, seemingly endorsed Harris on Tuesday after remaining non-committal following the announcements.

Former President Barack Obama has still not made any official endorsement.