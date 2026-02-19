LIVE UPDATES | Minnesota weather: Messy morning commute

The Brief Several inches of snow fell across the Twin Cities on Wednesday, which is expected to make the morning commute Thursday messy. Find live updates on weather and road conditions across the state below. Watch FOX 9 in the player at the top of the page.



A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, and record-breaking snow in northern Minnesota. This is making for a messy morning commute Thursday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro area until 8 a.m. Thursday and the Arrowhead region of northeastern Minnesota until noon Thursday.

This snowstorm marked the largest snow fall of this winter in the Twin Cities (at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport), which picked up 7.6 inches of snow.

6:42 a.m. - Updated snow totals

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 7.6 inches of snow as of 6 a.m., marking the most snow in a single storm for the Twin Cities this winter. Chanhassen picked up 6.5 inches.

Meanwhile, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, saw 2.5 inches as of 6 a.m.

6 a.m. - Incidents on MN roads as snow tapers off

Expect slow-moving traffic Thursday morning, with crashes and spinouts reported across the Twin Cities metro as the snow tapers off Thursday morning.

Roads in the Twin Cities metro are partially or completely covered with snow or slush and ice, according to MnDOT's website. Well over 100 plows are out across the metro trying to clean up after the winter storm.

Meanwhile, so no travel advisories are still in place along Minnesota's North Shore. I-35 from near Scanlon to South Boundary Avenue is under a no travel advisory.

Find the latest driving conditions and road reports here.

5 a.m. - Snow-covered roads across Twin Cities

Plows are out in full force across the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota to clear roadways ahead of the morning commute. However, many roads in the Twin Cities and western Minnesota are covered in snow (see map above).

This is expected to make for a slow, messy commute on Thursday.

Find the latest road conditions here.

Minnesota road conditions as of 5 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2026.

4:50 a.m. - Twin Cities snow totals

Here's how much snow the Twin Cities metro has gotten with this winter storm:

Savage: 7 inches

Shakopee: 6 inches

Chanhassen: 5.7 inches

MSP Airport: 5.6 inches

Hopkins: 5 inches

Minneapolis: 4.5 inches

Fridley: 3 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.4 inches

This marks one of the largest snow storms of the winter at MSP Airport.