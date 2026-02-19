Minnesota school closings for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro and even more snow across northern Minnesota this week, prompting some schools to delay start times or close altogether on Thursday.
READ MORE:
School closings and delays
Here is a list of school closings in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 19. Refresh the page to view the latest closings, and click here if you're having trouble viewing the list below.