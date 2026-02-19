Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota school closings for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

By
Published  February 19, 2026 5:18am CST
Minnesota
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities and even more in northern Minnesota,
    • This has prompted school delays and closings on Thursday.
    • Find a list below.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro and even more snow across northern Minnesota this week, prompting some schools to delay start times or close altogether on Thursday. 

READ MORE:

School closings and delays

Here is a list of school closings in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 19. Refresh the page to view the latest closings, and click here if you're having trouble viewing the list below.

MinnesotaWinter WeatherEducation