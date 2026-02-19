Minnesota snow totals from this week's winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm brought the Twin Cities its largest snowfall of the season Wednesday, while possibly delivering record-breaking totals in northern Minnesota.
Minnesota snow totals
The backstory:
A band of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday brought widespread totals of 5 to 10 inches across northern Minnesota. Along the North Shore, snowfall was significantly heavier, with totals ranging from 1 to 3 feet, which could potentially break records.
A "snow hole" left parts of central Minnesota with little to no accumulation. But heading further south, another band developed and dropped several inches of snow in central and southern Minnesota from Wednesday into Thursday morning, including the Twin Cities metro.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 7.6 inches of snow, making it the largest snowfall of the season for the Twin Cities. The previous largest snowfall of the season totaled 5.8 inches.
Twin Cities metro area snow totals
Map of snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area. (FOX 9)
Here's a look at snow totals around the metro area.
- MSP Airport: 7.6 inches
- Edina: 7.5 inches
- Savage: 7.0 inches
- Chanhassen: 6.5 inches
- Shakopee: 6.0 inches
- Hopkins: 5.0 inches
- Minneapolis: 4.5 inches
- Fridley: 3.0 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.4 inches
Northern Minnesota snow totals
Snow totals map for the Feb.18-19 winter storm. (FOX 9)
Here's a look at some snow totals in northern Minnesota:
- Hovland: 38.6 inches
- Lutsen: 24.0 inches
- Chisholm: 10.8 inches
- Ely: 9.5 inches
- Duluth: 8.0 inches
- Granite Falls: 7.0 inches
- Bemidji: 6.0 inches
This story will be updated with additional snow totals.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.