Minnesota snow totals from this week's winter storm

The Brief Northern Minnesota saw widespread 5 to 10 inches of snow, with possible record-breaking totals in the Arrowhead region, which saw 1-3 feet of snow. A "snow hole" left parts of central Minnesota with little to no accumulation. A second band of snow dropped several inches of snow in the Twin Cities metro area, making it the largest snow event for the metro so far this winter season.



A winter storm brought the Twin Cities its largest snowfall of the season Wednesday, while possibly delivering record-breaking totals in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota snow totals

The backstory:

A band of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday brought widespread totals of 5 to 10 inches across northern Minnesota. Along the North Shore, snowfall was significantly heavier, with totals ranging from 1 to 3 feet, which could potentially break records.

A "snow hole" left parts of central Minnesota with little to no accumulation. But heading further south, another band developed and dropped several inches of snow in central and southern Minnesota from Wednesday into Thursday morning, including the Twin Cities metro.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 7.6 inches of snow, making it the largest snowfall of the season for the Twin Cities. The previous largest snowfall of the season totaled 5.8 inches.

Twin Cities metro area snow totals

Map of snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at snow totals around the metro area.

MSP Airport: 7.6 inches

Edina: 7.5 inches

Savage: 7.0 inches

Chanhassen: 6.5 inches

Shakopee: 6.0 inches

Hopkins: 5.0 inches

Minneapolis: 4.5 inches

Fridley: 3.0 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.4 inches

Northern Minnesota snow totals

Snow totals map for the Feb.18-19 winter storm. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at some snow totals in northern Minnesota:

Hovland: 38.6 inches

Lutsen: 24.0 inches

Chisholm: 10.8 inches

Ely: 9.5 inches

Duluth: 8.0 inches

Granite Falls: 7.0 inches

Bemidji: 6.0 inches

This story will be updated with additional snow totals.