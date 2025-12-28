LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Blizzard, winter storm warnings in place across Minnesota

The Brief Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in place across Minnesota, with heavy snow and strong winds expected. A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Minnesota, including Fargo, St. Cloud and areas of southern Minnesota. Snowfall in the Twin Cities could reach up to eight inches, with hazardous travel conditions expected.



A winter storm is set to impact Minnesota, with hazardous travel conditions expected, and a blizzard warning issued for several parts of the state.

LIVE UPDATES

8:45 a.m. Snowfall begins

The National Weather Service reports that roads in western Minnesota are already covered, with visibility down a half a mile or less. The weather conditions will continue to move east throughout the morning.

Photo shared by the National Weather Service shows covered roads in western Minnesota. (Supplied)

Sunday winter storm, blizzard warnings

Local perspective:

A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota.

Strong winds could reach up to 40 miles per hour, creating whiteout conditions and hazardous travel.

The Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning, with snowfall expected to be heaviest in these areas.

Snowfall rates could result in accumulations of 4–8 inches.

Travel conditions during the day will be extremely tough, especially in open countryside areas.

Travelers should use extreme caution, particularly today with the blowing snow and visibility issues. While the snow comes to an end after midnight, travel will still be impacted by blowing and drifting snow at the surface through the morning of Monday.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and snow throughout the day, with conditions improving by Monday afternoon as winds decrease.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Monday morning commute

What's next:

The snow is expected to taper off by early Monday morning, but windy conditions will persist.

Commuters should be prepared for a challenging drive, with blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Winds will remain strong, with gusts potentially reaching 35 miles per hour on Monday morning.