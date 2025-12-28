LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Blizzard, winter storm warnings in place across Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County
11
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Renville County, Douglas County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Winona County, Wabasha County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Buffalo County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Blizzard, winter storm warnings in place across Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 28, 2025 7:54am CST
Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in place across Minnesota, with heavy snow and strong winds expected.
    • A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Minnesota, including Fargo, St. Cloud and areas of southern Minnesota.
    • Snowfall in the Twin Cities could reach up to eight inches, with hazardous travel conditions expected.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm is set to impact Minnesota, with hazardous travel conditions expected, and a blizzard warning issued for several parts of the state.

For the most recent weather alerts, click here. 

A livestream of the latest forecast can be viewed above. 

This story will be updated with the latest weather updates throughout the day on Sunday. 

LIVE UPDATES

8:45 a.m. Snowfall begins 

The National Weather Service reports that roads in western Minnesota are already covered, with visibility down a half a mile or less. The weather conditions will continue to move east throughout the morning.

Photo shared by the National Weather Service shows covered roads in western Minnesota.  (Supplied)

Sunday winter storm, blizzard warnings

MN weather: Blizzard, winter storm warnings Sunday

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in place across Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

Local perspective:

A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota.

Strong winds could reach up to 40 miles per hour, creating whiteout conditions and hazardous travel. 

The Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning, with snowfall expected to be heaviest in these areas. 

Snowfall rates could result in accumulations of 4–8 inches.

Travel conditions during the day will be extremely tough, especially in open countryside areas. 

Travelers should use extreme caution, particularly today with the blowing snow and visibility issues. While the snow comes to an end after midnight, travel will still be impacted by blowing and drifting snow at the surface through the morning of Monday.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and snow throughout the day, with conditions improving by Monday afternoon as winds decrease.

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Monday morning commute

What's next:

The snow is expected to taper off by early Monday morning, but windy conditions will persist. 

Commuters should be prepared for a challenging drive, with blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Winds will remain strong, with gusts potentially reaching 35 miles per hour on Monday morning.

