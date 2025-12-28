LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Blizzard, winter storm warnings in place across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm is set to impact Minnesota, with hazardous travel conditions expected, and a blizzard warning issued for several parts of the state.
LIVE UPDATES
8:45 a.m. Snowfall begins
The National Weather Service reports that roads in western Minnesota are already covered, with visibility down a half a mile or less. The weather conditions will continue to move east throughout the morning.
Sunday winter storm, blizzard warnings
Local perspective:
A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota.
Strong winds could reach up to 40 miles per hour, creating whiteout conditions and hazardous travel.
The Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning, with snowfall expected to be heaviest in these areas.
Snowfall rates could result in accumulations of 4–8 inches.
Travel conditions during the day will be extremely tough, especially in open countryside areas.
Travelers should use extreme caution, particularly today with the blowing snow and visibility issues. While the snow comes to an end after midnight, travel will still be impacted by blowing and drifting snow at the surface through the morning of Monday.
The storm is expected to bring strong winds and snow throughout the day, with conditions improving by Monday afternoon as winds decrease.
Monday morning commute
What's next:
The snow is expected to taper off by early Monday morning, but windy conditions will persist.
Commuters should be prepared for a challenging drive, with blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Winds will remain strong, with gusts potentially reaching 35 miles per hour on Monday morning.
