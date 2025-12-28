MSP Airport live updates: Flight cancellations, delays, waivers

The Brief Winter storm and blizzard warnings are in place across Minnesota, leading to flight delays and cancellations at MSP. Heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected to create difficult travel conditions. Airport officials expect a 4% increase in travelers compared to last year.



Rapid snowfall and strong winds are leading to flight delays and cancellations at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on the Sunday after Christmas.

An Airport Weather Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday, with heavy snowfall rates nearing one inch per hour expected through early afternoon.

This story will be updated with the latest airport travel information.

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport flight delays

Big picture view:

Noon update

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a ground delay at MSP, with an average flight delay of 189 minutes.

For arrivals, MSP is reporting 39 canceled, 37 flights delayed, and 385 flights on time.

For departures, MSP is reporting 35 flights canceled, 44 flights delayed and 371 flights on time.

11:15 a.m.

For arrivals, MSP is reporting 37 flights canceled, 32 flights delayed and a total of 391 flights on time.

For departures, MSP is reporting 32 flights canceled, 33 delayed and 385 flights on time.

Sun Country weather waiver

What they're saying:

Sun Country Airlines will allow passengers who purchased tickets to/from MSP to rebook one time with no additional cost to another Sun Country flight if:

Original tickets were purchased prior to December 27, 2025

Travel was originally for December 28th and/or 29th, 2025

New travel dates must be within 7 days of original booking.

In addition:

Tickets remain non-refundable.

Tickets must be rebooked prior to original scheduled departure and must be from the same departure city and to the same destination.

Passengers who wish to cancel can choose to:

Retain the full value of their ticket in the form of a Sun Country credit for any un-flown segments. Flight vouchers expire one year from the date the original itinerary was booked and can be used towards travel beyond the date of expiration.

This waiver does not apply to any changes made prior to 10:30 am Central Time on December 27, 2025, If the original booking was for air and hotel package, change or cancel fees may apply.

For passengers who need to rebook or cancel, please log into Manage Trip. You can also text "hello" to 651-905-2737 between 6 AM–10 PM CT, or call our Reservations team anytime at 651-905-2737.

Post-holiday peak

The backstory:

More than 50,000 people are expected to be screened at MSP on Sunday, Dec. 28, making it one of the busiest travel days of the year for the airport.

MSP FLEX Lane

What you can do:

MSP has a new FLEX Lane at Terminal 1 to help reduce congestion during peak times. The newly lane is on the left side of the Terminal 1 Departures Drive, located across from the primary drop-off curb. This new option offers terminal access through doors 5-8, which are connected to the Green and Gold parking ramps.

For departures, a one-level escalator or elevator ride connects passengers to pedestrian sky bridges for a simple "up and over" path to reach the Terminal 1 ticketing lobby.

For arrivals, passengers can return to the FLEX Lane for pick up via the sky bridges or below-ground walkway on Level T.

Drivers can always use either level of the Terminal 1 drive loop to pick up or drop off passengers.

Terminal 2 also has an alternative pick-up and drop-off area accessible in the Purple Ramp. The free Terminal 2 Express Lane provides a covered loading zone on the second level, offering quick access to the terminal via a sky bridge.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight or three hours before an international flight.