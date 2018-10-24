Minnesota soccer fans in awe of visiting USWNT during Allianz Field game
The fans at Allianz Field Tuesday night for the U.S. Women’s National Team Game all agreed that they find the American team inspiring on and off the field.
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
Blaine's National Sports Center plans to open seasonal dome in November
The Blaine City Council has approved a project that will turn the National Sports Center stadium into a seasonal dome.
Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch
Mason Toye scored two goals Saturday night as Minnesota United rallied for a 3-2 win at Montreal. The Loons have won six straight.
FOX 9 challenges Minnesota United to FIFA faceoff
Minnesota United put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, laying down an impressive 7-1 beatdown on FC Cincinnati. But, were they up for another challenge?
St. Paul, MNUFC highlight new rainwater reuse system at Allianz Field
The city of St. Paul celebrating a new rainwater reuse system Thursday that is now operational at Allianz Field.
interview with Minnesota United's Romain Metanire in French
Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire took a chance on playing in America. He’s still working on his English, but was kind enough to share his experiences with us in his native French.
Grounds crew chipping ice from seats at Allianz Field
The grounds crew is clearing the ice and snow from the spring storm from Allianz Field ahead of the Minnesota United home opener Saturday.
Grass installed as Allianz Field nearing completion
After more than a year of construction and at least $250 million in private funding, the Minnesota’s official home of Major League Soccer, Allianz Field, is almost complete.
Minnesota United's Collin Martin comes out
Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin publicly came out as gay ahead of the team’s Pride Night match against FC Dallas. The 23-year-old is the only openly gay male athlete active in any of the U.S.'s five major professional sports leagues
MN United prepares for start of season
MN United is getting ready for the start of the new season.
1-on-1 with MN United forward Christian Ramirez
Minnesota United got its first win in MLS play last weekend. A big part of that new success is thanks to a few old faces for the club, including striker Christian Ramirez.
Minnesota United debut first home game Sunday
Minnesota United had its first home game Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium, bringing a new kind of football to the field.
Minnesota United prepares for home debut in the cold
Minnesota United will have their home opener on a chilly Saturday
Minnesota United prepares for MLS debut
Minnesota United has its MLS debut on Friday night.