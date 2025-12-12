Federal agent feared he was being abducted when suspect tried to escape in vehicle with him inside

The Brief A man and woman are facing federal charges after trying to drive away from law enforcement with a federal agent in the vehicle with them. The agents were trying to detain a man who allegedly overstayed his visa. The man and woman were both arrested, and the agent was unharmed.



A man and a woman are facing charges after allegedly trying to flee authorities while a federal agent was trapped in the vehicle with them.

The agent said he was afraid of being "abducted" when the woman drove away despite him saying he was law enforcement and demanding she stop.

Escape attempt leads to federal charges

Surveillance :

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says the incident began on Dec. 10 at Plymouth apartment complex when Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents were searching for Oluwadamilola Ogooluwa Bamigboye, who had overstayed his student visa.

The agents were surveilling the apartment building where he lived, as well as his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

While staking out the complex, agents say they saw an SUV park next to Bamigboye's vehicle. They reportedly recognized Bamigboye as a passenger in the front seat of the SUV.

The woman driving the SUV was later identified as Rekeya Lionesha Lee Frazier.

Initial contact:

The agents said they approached the SUV on foot and showed their badges, identifying themselves as law enforcement. They then said they wanted to speak to Bamigboye about his immigration status.

Bamigboye reportedly asked what kind of police the agents were, and they responded that they were HSI agents.

The complaint states that Bamigboye then jumped into the backseat of the SUV and yelled "Drive! Drive! Drive! Get in the car and drive!"

Frazier then got into the driver's seat of the SUV and started the engine, according to the complaint. One of the agents then got into the SUV's passenger seat and tried to stop Frazier from putting the SUV into drive. Bamigboye then tried to push the agent out of the SUV. Frazier then started driving away with the agent inside the SUV.

Pursuit:

The complaint states the agent demanded Frazier to stop the vehicle while he tried to put the SUV in park, but Frazier pushed his hand away, saying, "If you don't stop, I'm going to crash the car."

Frazier then said they were going to the police department.

Bamigboye reportedly called 911 from the backseat of the SUV. The agent yelled at the 911 dispatcher that he was a federal agent and also called his operational command post.

The complaint states the agent drew his firearm and demanded Frazier stop the car, but she continued to drive. This all happened as other HSI agents in a Ford SUV followed with their lights and sirens activated.

The federal agent, who is not familiar with Minnesota, said he was in fear that he was being "abducted" and had no idea where they were going.

Arrests:

The complaint states Frazier parked outside the New Hope Police Department, and HSI agents in the Ford SUV pinned her SUV in by parking in front of it.

Bamigboye then jumped out and ran to a nearby Hy-Vee grocery store.

Another HSI agent and a uniformed police officer then gave chase and arrested Bamigboye after he was taken to the ground.

The complaint states Frazier refused to exit the SUV, but uniformed police officers eventually arrived and arrested her.

Both Bamigboye and Frazier were arrested and now face federal charges.

What they're saying:

Authorities say Frazier declined to speak with law enforcement.

Bamigboye told agents that he acted the way he did because he has PTSD from being previously kidnapped while living in his native country of Nigeria.

What's next:

Both Bamigboye and Frazier are charged federally with interfering with an HSI agent with the intent to commit another felony.