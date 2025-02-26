Walleye sandwich, Shore Lunch highlight new Allianz Field foods for MNUFC season

Minnesota United FC players and staff were at Allianz Field Wednesday morning as the Loons get ready for Saturday’s home opener against Montreal.

We also got a look at the new foods fans can sample while they watch the Loons do battle on the pitch. Delaware North and Allianz Field executive chef Adam Reitsma put a year’s worth of work into revamping the menu, and it’s geared toward Minnesotans and soccer fans.

"My hugest thing this whole offseason was listening to the guests and what they wanted. I want them to show up this year and dig in," Rietsma said.

What are the new foods?

What we know:

Allianz Field is offering 13 new concessions for the 2025 season, and local media got the chance to sample them.

Bibigo vegetable spring rolls (Veggie mix rolled and fried crispy – Located at Nice Slice Pizza and the World Fare in Sections 12 and 29)

Roots for the Home Team (Make Your Salad a Wrap – Located at Roots Portable in Section 29)

Kramarczuk’s Cheddar Sausage (Grilled onion, grilled sauerkraut – Located at Grill Portable Section 35)

Shore Lunch (Breaded and fried walleye, crispy fries, Texas toast, corn, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge – Located in the Grand Casino Brew Hall)

Pressed Broccolini Sandwich (Broccolini, mozzarella, basil pesto sauce on a telera roll – Located at Street Fare Portable Section 34)

Swedish meatball sub (Swedish meatballs on a hoagie roll – Located at the Hungry Loon in Sections 10, 13, 22 and 34)

Red Baron Pizza (Located at Nice Slice Pizza and The World Fare in Sections 12 and 29)

Walleye sandwich (Breaded and fried walleye, shredded cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, egg bun) – Located in the Grand Casino Brew Hall)

What will be the most popular?

Why you should care:

If you go to a Loons’ game this year, go hungry. Reitsma says he expects the walleye sandwich and the Shore Lunch to be the most popular items.

"They’re in my mind home runs, they’re huge, they take an exorbitant amount of work to put together. The quality of the food is very high, the price is right and what our guests have been asking for," Reitsma said. "I want people to come in, look at a board and I know what that is. I want them to bite into it and enjoy it, and walk away from this facility having an experience with the game and the food all in one."

Don’t sleep on the Swedish meatball sub and the Kramarczuk’s sausage.

Guest Chef Program

Big picture view:

At each Minnesota United home game, a Twin Cities chef will be selected to bring up to three of their most popular items. Those will be at the Guest Chef portable in Section 31.

What’s next

The schedule:

The Loons host Montreal Saturday night. One of their marquee home matches is May 10, when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami come to St. Paul.