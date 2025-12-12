Walz announces MN fraud prevention program

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce a fraud prevention program on Friday morning. This comes as Walz faces national scrutiny for fraud issues in Minnesota. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is announcing a fraud prevention program on Friday.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. You can watch this live in the player above.

MN fraud prevention program

What we know:

Walz announced the new director of a statewide fraud prevention program at the press conference.

The governor announced that Tim O'Malley will serve as the state's new director of program integrity. He previously served as Interim Chief Judge of the Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings.

According to a press release, Walz "will announce a new Director of Program Integrity and highlight state actions to address and prevent fraud, including hiring outside experts at WayPoint to create a statewide fraud prevention program."

At the press conference, Walz will is joined by BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, DHS temporary Commissioner Shireen Gandhi, State Medicaid Director John Connolly and WayPoint Inc. Forensic Accountant Josiah Lamb.

Why you should care:

This announcement comes as fraud issues in Minnesota have been the focus of national scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump, and from his challengers in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Dig deeper:

According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, there has been about $822 million in fraud from Minnesota services, including $300 million from Feeding Our Future, the possibility of nearly $220 million in autism program fraud and $302 million from the Housing Stabilization Program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.