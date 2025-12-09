Expand / Collapse search
Lester Prairie woman accused of animal cruelty after 10 cats found dead in home

By
Published  December 9, 2025 5:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Tara Fay Schneewind faces multiple charges related to animal cruelty in McLeod County.
    • Authorities found 10 dead cats and 14 living cats in poor conditions at her Lester Prairie residence.
    • The charges include felonies and misdemeanors, with potential jail time and fines.

LESTER PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in McLeod County is facing serious charges after authorities discovered several dead and neglected cats in her Lester Prairie home.

Investigation details 

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, officers from the Winsted Police Department, along with other agencies, executed a search warrant at Tara Fay Schneewind's residence on Oct. 22, 2025.

They found the home in poor condition, with overwhelming odors and unsanitary conditions. Authorities discovered 10 dead cats and 14 living cats in the home. Some of the living cats showed signs of neglect, such as respiratory infections and poor body condition. 

Charges and potential penalties 

What they're saying:

"Little to nothing was being done for the cats and the 10 deaths were preventable," said Officer Dam Moonen. 

Schneewind faces multiple charges, including felonies and misdemeanors, related to animal cruelty. The charges could result in significant jail time and fines if she is convicted. 

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when Schneewind will appear in court to face these charges. 

The Source: Information from the McLeod County District Court documents.

