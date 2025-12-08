'Suicide by cop' sought by man in Superior, Wis. shooting: Charges

The Brief Dylan Wallace faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide. The incident involved a police shooting and a school break-in. Wallace reportedly sought "suicide by cop" during the confrontation.



A man is facing several charges after a violent incident involving a police officer and a school break-in in Superior, Wisconsin.

Charges filed against Dylan Wallace

What we know:

Dylan Charles Edward Wallace, 27, of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, where Wallace allegedly attempted to kill a police officer and later broke into Superior Middle School, causing significant damage.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Wallace fired at a police officer during a traffic stop.

The officer then returned fire, and Wallace was later found to have driven his vehicle into the school, where he barricaded himself before surrendering to law enforcement.

Wallace reportedly stated he was not trying to harm anyone and expressed regret for his actions. He admitted to drinking heavily before the incident and mentioned a desire for "suicide by cop."

The incident began after a report of a woman being strangled near a nursing home adjacent to the school. Wallace's girlfriend told police they had been drinking at a work party and later argued, leading to the violent events. Wallace allegedly choked her, and then engaged in a confrontation with police.

During the investigation, Wallace admitted to having firearms and expressed confusion over his actions. He was found with multiple weapons, including an AK-47 and a handgun, and caused damage to both the school and his home.

What we don't know:

The exact sequence of events leading up to Wallace's decision to fire at the officer remains unclear. Details about Wallace's mental state at the time of the incident are not fully known.