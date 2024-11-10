Minnesota United FC to face L.A. Galaxy Nov. 24 in MLS Cup Playoffs

article

The Brief Minnesota United will face the L.A. Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 24 The Loons swept Real Salt Lake with 2 wins in penalty kicks to advance The winner of the single-elimination game advances to the Western Conference Finals



Minnesota United FC finally knows when it will next play in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Loons will face the L.A. Galaxy on Sunday, Nov. 24 in the Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, the home of the Galaxy. The match is set for 5 p.m. That will mark nearly three weeks after Minnesota United eliminated Real Salt Lake in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Why it matters

The Loons had to wait for other first round match-ups to be decided, and for a round of international duty to take place. The Loons are in the semifinals for the first time since the 2020 playoffs, when they got to the Western Conference Finals and lost to Seattle Sounders FC 3-2.

The Loons advanced with a pair of wins over Salt Lake, both in penalty kicks.

How it happened

Loons goal keeper Dayne St. Clair made two saves in the penalty kick session, and had another Salt Lake player miss the net. Minnesota United got goals from Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson and Jeong Sang-Bin.

The Galaxy match-up

L.A. Galaxy will host the semifinal, which is a single-elimination game, by virtue of having the better regular season record. The Loons and Galaxy met twice in the regular season, playing to a 2-2 draw in May at Allianz Field and a 2-1 Galaxy win in July. The Loons were 8-6-3 on the road this season.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals and will fac ethe L.A. FC/Seattle winner.