Hassani Dotson breaks silence on MNUFC trade request: ‘I don’t think anything is burned’

The Brief Hassani Dotson spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since requesting a trade from Minnesota United FC in January. Dotson has started all 3 games this season, and played all but 12 minutes. He had 3 goals in 34 matches in 2023.



Hassani Dotson spoke Tuesday at Minnesota United FC training for the first time since a trade request became public in January.

Dotson's impact

Why you should care:

Dotson has started all three games for the Loons this season and has played all but 12 possible minutes. The midfielder doesn’t have a goal or a shot yet this season, and his trying to keep his focus on the pitch while his agent handles his future off the field.

"I’m just trying to take it each day at a time, just trying to control what I can control from a futbol aspect. I love playing soccer, so I don’t want to let any day go taking that for granted," Dotson said.

Is a bridge burned?

What they're saying:

Dotson was drafted by the Loons in 2019 and signed a three-year contract before the 2022 season. He started the first seven games that season and had one goal. He was then sidelined by a torn ACL. Dotson played in all 34 regular season matches in 2023 and had three goals.

In five seasons with the Loons, Dotson has 12 goals and 13 assists in 128 appearances. Did the trade request burn a bridge with the team? Dotson doesn’t think so.

"I’m not sure. From my perspective, I don’t think anything is burned. We’re all people, we all can grow. It’s a business, I’m just here to play soccer," Dotson said. "But I’ve let my teammates know, my coaching staff know I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to work for the team. What comes of it is what comes of it."

Loons off to 2-1 start

What's next:

Minnesota United FC has won two straight since dropping its opener at L.A. FC 1-0. The Loons beat Montreal 1-0 in their home opener at Allianz Field, then beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0. Next up? Minnesota United is at Kansas City Saturday night.