Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC: How to stream

Minnesota United FC takes on New York City FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 15, in a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream for free on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.

How to watch Minnesota United vs. New York City on Feb. 15

Watch live::

Minnesota United plays New York City at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15.

You can watch the game over-the-air on FOX 9+, as well as streaming via FOX LOCAL on your connected TV, through the FOX LOCAL Mobile app, or on the FOX 9 website, and in the player above. (Geo restrictions apply.)

READ MORE: Coachella Valley Invitational Soccer: How and when to watch

Find a full schedule of available matches here.

What is the Coachella Valley Invitational?

The backstory:

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week pre-season soccer event which will host clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The Coachella Valley Invitational is, per a statement from the organization, "the largest professional soccer preseason event in North American soccer history." Over the course of the event, players will look to secure roster spots, teams will aim to build momentum and fans will get to celebrate the impending soccer season, all while surrounded by beautiful desert scenery.

Highlights from this year’s Invitational include matches featuring 2024 MLS Cup Finalists LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS’ newest team, San Diego FC.