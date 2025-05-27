U.S. women’s soccer team trains at Allianz Field ahead of China friendly

The Brief The U.S. Women's Soccer team is at Allianz Field on Saturday, hosting China at 4:30 p.m. in an international friendly. It's the fourth appearance for the Americans at Allianz Field, they've won three other matches by a combined 12-0. Players held training at the stadium on Tuesday.



The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is in St. Paul this week to host China in an international friendly at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

The Americans will face China at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They held team training at Allianz Field to get a feel for the stadium and pitch ahead of the match.

Lily Yohannes makes return to Allianz

What we know:

It was about this time last year midfielder Lily Yohannes made her international debut with Team USA. Not quite a year ago, June 4, she came off the bench in friendly against Korea Republic and promptly scored her first goal.

She’s made six appearances with the U.S. women’s soccer team, and says Allianz Field will hold a special place in her heart.

"It feels pretty crazy to be back here. That was such a special moment for me, so to be back here is kind of full-circle," Yohannes said. "This place definitely holds a special place in my heart."

‘We love it here’

What they're saying:

Sam Coffey is a U.S. Women’s National Team veteran, with one goal and two assists in 33 appearances. She remembers playing against Korea Republic last year in a friendly at Allianz Field, and has an appreciation for the fanbase.

"It’s such a passionate soccer community. I think every time we do play here, it’s always such a great crowd specifically for women’s soccer and supporting women’s sports," Coffey said. "It’s always special playing here, it’s an amazing stadium."

By the numbers

Why you should care:

It’s easy for the Americans to love playing at Allianz Field, they’ve had a lot of success there. They’ve won three other friendlies against Korea Republic and Portugal by a combined 12-0.

The U.S. Men’s National Team also has three wins at Allianz Field, all shutouts.

What's next:

After Saturday’s match, Team USA then heads to St. Louis to face Jamaica on June 3.