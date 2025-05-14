Minnesota United FC midfielder Jose Rosales suspended 3 games over alleged slur
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota United FC defender Jose Rosales has been suspended for three games by Major League Soccer for allegedly using a slur during a match against Vancouver in April.
What we know:
The Loons hosted Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 27, a 3-1 loss. Rosales, from Honduras, had a heated exchange with Whitecaps forward Emmanuel Sabbi, a Black man born in Italy. Rosales has denied using a racial epithet against him.
MLS officials said Wednesday Rosales was in violation of the league and player association’s joint policy on nondiscrimination. His reinstatement is contingent on participating in a restorative practices program.
Rosales responds
What they're saying:
Rosales issued a statement on Wednesday through Minnesota United.
"I am addressing the recent three-game suspension issued by the league. I want to be clear: I did not use any discriminatory language. However, I acknowledge that my actions contributed to escalating tensions on the field, and for that, I sincerely apologize to the opposing player and to everyone affected.
Rosales added, "While I disagree with the League’s decision to suspend me because I believe it was based on a misinterpretation. I respect their process and their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. I have always taken this situation seriously and am committed to doing everything I can to support a respectful, inclusive game."
The Loons’ season so far
By the numbers:
Since the incident, Rosales has not started the last two games but has played in the second half.
The Loons have won three straight matches since that 3-1 loss to Vancouver, including a 4-1 win over Inter Miami and international soccer star Lionel Messi last Saturday.
Minnesota United is currently second in the Western Conference at 22 points (6-4-2) through 12 matches.