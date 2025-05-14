Minnesota United FC midfielder Jose Rosales suspended 3 games over alleged slur

article

The Brief Minnesota United FC defender Jose Rosales has been suspended three games by Major League Soccer for allegedly using a slur against a Vancouver player in an April match. Rosales denies using the slur, but had a heated exchange with Emmanuel Sabbi. The Loons have won three straight matches, and are second in the Western Conference.



Minnesota United FC defender Jose Rosales has been suspended for three games by Major League Soccer for allegedly using a slur during a match against Vancouver in April.

What we know:

The Loons hosted Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 27, a 3-1 loss. Rosales, from Honduras, had a heated exchange with Whitecaps forward Emmanuel Sabbi, a Black man born in Italy. Rosales has denied using a racial epithet against him.

MLS officials said Wednesday Rosales was in violation of the league and player association’s joint policy on nondiscrimination. His reinstatement is contingent on participating in a restorative practices program.

Rosales responds

What they're saying:

Rosales issued a statement on Wednesday through Minnesota United.

"I am addressing the recent three-game suspension issued by the league. I want to be clear: I did not use any discriminatory language. However, I acknowledge that my actions contributed to escalating tensions on the field, and for that, I sincerely apologize to the opposing player and to everyone affected.

Rosales added, "While I disagree with the League’s decision to suspend me because I believe it was based on a misinterpretation. I respect their process and their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. I have always taken this situation seriously and am committed to doing everything I can to support a respectful, inclusive game."

The Loons’ season so far

By the numbers:

Since the incident, Rosales has not started the last two games but has played in the second half.

The Loons have won three straight matches since that 3-1 loss to Vancouver, including a 4-1 win over Inter Miami and international soccer star Lionel Messi last Saturday.

Minnesota United is currently second in the Western Conference at 22 points (6-4-2) through 12 matches.