Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in June

The Brief U.S. Bank Stadium will serve as a host for the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals in June. Team USA is one of the 16 teams in the field, in Group D. Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Stage after round-robin Group Stage play. The group winners and second place teams advance.



In the past, we’ve seen some of the best soccer teams in the world take the pitch at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

This year, four of the world’s top teams will converge on U.S. Bank Stadium in June. The home of the Minnesota Vikings will serve as the host for the Concacaf Golf Cup quarterfinals, with a pair of matches on Sunday, June 29.

Which teams are coming to Minneapolis?

Why you should care:

We don’t know yet. There were 16 teams place into four groups for the first part of the tournament, known as Group Stage play. Here are the groups:

Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Savador, Curacao

Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

Group Stage will feature round-robin play from June 14-24. Team USA will play Trinidad and Tobago (June 15), Saudi Arabia (June 19) and Haiti (June 22).

Which teams advance?

What we know:

The four group winners, and four runners-up all advance the Knockout Stage, which are single-elimination games. The way the current bracket is set up, the first and second place teams from Group D, which USA is in, would play a quarterfinal on Saturday, June 28, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

That means Team USA would not play at U.S. Bank Stadium. The quarterfinals in Minneapolis are set for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Timeline:

The semifinals are July 2 in St. Louis, Mo., and Santa Clara, Calif. The championship is July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.