U.S. Women's Soccer Team coming to Allianz Field May 31

The Brief The U.S. Women's Soccer Team will host China PR in an international friendly at Allianz Field on May 31. It marks the 4th time Team USA will be at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 7.



Some of the best women’s soccer players in the world will be at Allianz Field on May 31.

Minnesota United FC announced Monday the U.S. Women’s National Team will serve as the host for an international friendly against China PR at Allianz Field.

Team USA at Allianz Field

By the numbers:

This marks the fourth time the U.S. Women’s Soccer team has played at Allianz Field. In three other international friendlies, the Americans have beaten Portugal and Korean Republic by a combined 12-0.

The game between China PR and Team USA at Allianz Feld will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock.

The U.S. Men’s National Team has also played three friendlies at Allianz Field, all shutout wins.

What they’re saying

U.S. Women's Coach reacts:

U.S. Women’s National Team coach Emma Hayes released a statement on Monday about coming to Allianz Field.

"I love these games because they combine some rich women’s soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for ’27 World Cup qualifying," Hayes said. "But our process continues and it’s a patient and comprehensive one. It’s up to our coaching staff to give players opportunities – opportunities they have earned – and it’s up to the players to show us they can perform at the highest levels. We are looking forward to seeing the players show their talents against an excellent team in two fantastic soccer venues."

How can I get tickets?

What we know:

Tickets for the genera public go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 7. For presale access, a membership to U.S. Soccer Insiders is required. A series of presale windows opens starting at 10 a.m. Tuesdsay.