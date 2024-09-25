CONCACAF’s 2025 Gold Cup tournament coming to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some of the best soccer players in the North American region will battle it out at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Minneapolis stadium has been chosen as a host venue for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.
What do we know?
The 2025 Gold Cup will mark the first time that U.S. Bank Stadium has hosted matches in the tournament that pits the national teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean against each other.
The competition is slated to run from June 14 to July 6. It's unclear how many matches will be played in Minneapolis or which teams will be featured.
Background
The biennial tournament includes 16 different nations. But, since its creation in 1991, only three nations have ever won. Mexico holds the most titles at nine, followed by the United States (seven), and Canada (one).
Full list of host venues
- AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
- Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX
- Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA
- NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
- Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, TX
- SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
- U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
- State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
- Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA
- PayPal Park - San Jose, CA
- Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
- CITYPARK - St. Louis, MO
- BC Place - Vancouver, Canada