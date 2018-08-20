Protesters take a knee outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday
Protesters made a scene outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday by taking a knee, withstanding a barrage of insults and obscenities in the hopes of bringing greater awareness to issues of racial inequality and police violence in America.

