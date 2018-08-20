Curtains, darkening panel unveiled at US Bank Stadium
Curtains and a darkening panel were unveiled at US Bank Stadium ahead of the Final Four.
Muslim community hosting 'Super Eid' event at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
The Muslim community is hosting a 'Super Eid' event at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and they're inviting people of all faiths to join.
Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium nearly ready for Super Bowl 52
U.S. Bank Stadium is nearly ready for Super Bowl 52.
How the Vikings' signature 'Skol' chant came to be
When the Vikings moved in to US Bank Stadium last season, they started a new tradition--but where did the "Skol" chant come from and how did it end up with the team?
Vikings' playoff run complicates Super Bowl prep at US Bank Stadium
The Vikings' playoff run is complicating Super Bowl preparations at US Bank Stadium.
Lawmakers push for greater security at US Bank
The attack in New York is very much on the minds of state lawmakers as they review the security at US Bank Stadium.
Protesters take a knee outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday
Protesters made a scene outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday by taking a knee, withstanding a barrage of insults and obscenities in the hopes of bringing greater awareness to issues of racial inequality and police violence in America.
Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium security company fired
The security company working for US Bank Stadium has been fired, officials announced Tuesday.
St. Jude Walk at U.S. Bank Stadium
Todd Walker checks out the St. Jude Walk at U.S. Bank Stadium to raise awareness of childhood cancer.
Investigators: Blame game over falling panels at US Bank Stadium
US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has reported problems with its building panels since the beginning. Now, Fox 9 looks into how the problems were diagnosed and how they can be fixed.
Fans pour out to Vikings game on a victorious night
Fans at US Bank Stadium celebrated as the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-19.
US Bank Stadium to undergo repairs
US Bank Stadium will be getting some repairs already, as the roof panels require further work.
Panel work to begin on U.S. Bank Stadium
After only one year of operation, major rehab work will begin Monday on U.S. Bank Stadium.
New MSFA leadership chosen
A few weeks after the head of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority stepped down over ethical questions, the agency gets a new leader.
Gophers debut indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium
It’s the start of a new chapter for spring baseball for the University of Minnesota.
Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority board meets about stadium suites
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority board held a hearing about the controversial stadium suites.