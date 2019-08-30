Zach Parise hosts special skate for current and former patients of Childrens Minnesota.
Each year, Zach Parise hosts a special hockey game made up of current Wild players (and even Joe Mauer this year!) and current and former patients of Childrens Minnesota Hospital.
Josh Doctson calls joining Vikings a 'no-brainer'
Josh Doctson admitted Wednesday it feels good to be wearing a purple jersey again.
Tanner Morgan says 'We have a lot of work to do' after beating South Dakota State
Gopher football coach PJ Fleck compared it Tuesday to a little kid keeping his hand on a hot stove too long.
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
Pro athletes sing "Itsy Bitsy Spider"
A group of Minnesota pros fulfilled a little girl's wish Tuesday.
Vikings sign former Kirk Cousins teammate Josh Doctson to bolster receiving corps
The Vikings added a receiving target with which QB Kirk Cousins should be familiar.
6 players sitting out USWNT game against Portugal Tuesday
Fans got a chance to see the U.S. Women's National Team practice Monday at Allianz Field, drawing crowds to St.
USWNT holding free public practice Monday evening in St. Paul
Tuesday night, the U.S. Women's National Team will take to Allianz Field in St. Paul for a friendly match against Portugal.
Fans line up to see Women's World Cup trophy at Minnesota State Fair
The United States Women's National Team victory tour has arrived in the Twin Cities.
Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday
The Twins have set a new record for team homeruns in a single season after another hot night on the bats Saturday.
USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul
The U.S. Women's National Team is set to storm into a St. Paul this coming week for a friendly match against Portugal.
Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts
Preseason MVP Kyle Sloter was among the players cut Saturday as the Vikings trimmed down their roster to the 53-man squad.
Coach Ryan Saunders stops by the Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim caught up with Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders at the Minnesota State Fair.
Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders stops by the Minnesota State Fair
Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders stops by the Minnesota State Fair with FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim.
Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell
The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can’t work out a trade for him.
South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time
For the first time in its history, a Minneapolis high school football team got to lineup under the bright lights.
FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders
Ahead of the basketball season, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders spent a summer day like most Minnesotans: Hanging out at the Minnesota State Fair.
Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21
It wasn’t the prettiest football you’ll ever see, but Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck won’t apologize for the Gophers needing a late comeback to beat South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication
The Skaggs family issued a statement calling this "completely out of character" from someone with such a "promising future" who worked hard to become a major league baseball player
Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch
Rashod Bateman honored his uncle, who died two weeks ago, with a one-handed touchdown catch in the Gophers' 28-21 wn over South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.