Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell

The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can’t work out a trade for him.

Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21

It wasn’t the prettiest football you’ll ever see, but Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck won’t apologize for the Gophers needing a late comeback to beat South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.