FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Veseli Ballpark, home of the Warriors

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour will make its second stop of the 2022 season Thursday, visiting Veseli Ballpark – home of the Veseli Warriors.

The Warriors will host the Belle Plaine Tigers after rain Wednesday pushed the game back a day. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Veseli Ballpark from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. Before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream.

The Veseli Warriors vs. Belle Plaine Tigers game will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here starting at 7:30 p.m.

Veseli is an unincorporated community with a church, a bar (Brewster's Bar & Grill), and the Veseli Ballpark, which is all located within Wheatland Township about 45 minutes southwest of Minneapolis. The community is a large Czech community – Veseli was one of the four largest communities in Minnesota originally settled by Czech immigrants.

The Church of the Most Holy Trinity was built in 1905 and is on the U.S. Register of Historic Places.

Veseli Warriors vs. Belle Plaine Tigers

The Veseli Warriors will host the Belle Plaine Tigers for FOX 9's Town Ball Tour on Thursday. (FOX 9)

7:30 p.m.

Veseli Ballpark

4819 Jackson Ave., Lonsdale

Directions from Minneapolis: Take Interstate 35W South to exit 76 toward Elko/New Market. Merge onto 260th Street East and at the traffic circle, take the third exit onto Natchez Avenue. Turn right onto 280th Street East/30th Street West/New Prague Boulevard. At the traffic circle, take the second exit and stay on 280th Street East/30th Street West/New Prague Boulevard. Turn left on Jackson Avenue.

The Warriors play in the DRS league, which includes Dakota, Rice and Scott counties. The team has made it to the state tournament once, in 2002. The Tigers are part of the River Valley League.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Plato on June 1, followed by Watertown on June 8, and then Isanti on June 15.

Advertisement

You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.