Amid drawdown, Dakota County sees rise in ICE communication

The Brief White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced the end of Operation Metro Surge on Feb. 12. ICE sightings now appear concentrated in suburban areas, according to iceout.org. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said federal agents have ramped up communication in recent weeks.



A week after White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced the end of the largest immigration crackdown in U.S. history, there are still signs of activity in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Unclear how many ICE agents remain in metro

What we know:

"I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced at a news conference in Minneapolis on Feb. 12. But a week later, it is unclear how many ICE agents remain in the metro.

Residents have reported ICE sightings in suburban areas, according to iceout.org, a website that allows people to submit sightings.

By the numbers:

As of last week, more than 1,000 of the roughly 3,000 agents had already left, Homan said. But it is unclear how many remain in the metro. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an inquiry for precise figures on Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz has said there are typically about 150 federal immigration agents in Minnesota at any given time.

Dakota County sees 'noticeable increase' in communication from ICE

What they're saying:

In a statement on Thursday night, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said, in part: "ICE has recently begun providing advance notice to our office in certain instances of enforcement activity. While we cannot say that it occurs every time, there has been a noticeable increase in communication over the past two weeks."

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether federal authorities are also giving other law enforcement agencies advance notice of enforcement activities. Neither Hennepin nor Ramsey counties immediately responded to inquiries about communication with ICE.