Alex Pretti memorial march marks 1 month since fatal shooting

A march to honor Alex Pretti is being held in Minneapolis to mark one month since he was fatally shot by Border Patrol Agents. Organizers say they are demanding justice for those killed and racially profiled by federal immigration agents during Operation Metro Surge. The march is starting at Whittier Park, near where the fatal shooting happened.



Alex Pretti, the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, is being honored by a rally and march to mark one month since he was killed.

Alex Pretti shooting

The backstory:

Federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, on the morning of Jan. 24.

It was the third shooting involving federal agents in Minnesota during January 2026, including when Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he wants to see a "very honorable and honest investigation" into the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA was informed on Feb. 14 that the FBI will not provide them with any evidence in the case, despite cooperation on previous investigations.

The BCA says it will continue to investigate the shootings despite the lack of cooperation from the federal government.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said she expects to have enough evidence to make a charging decision in Pretti's shooting along with the Good and Sosa-Celis shootings. However, there are questions about whether a state case against a federal officer would survive the courts due to the Supremacy clause in the constitution.

Thousands of riders participated in a community bike ride to honor Alex Pretti a week after he was killed.