Belgrade shooting: man hospitalized, suspect in custody

The Brief A shooting occurred in Belgrade on School Street. One man was hospitalized and another is in custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.



Authorities are investigating a shooting on School Street in Belgrade.

Police presence in Belgrade

What we know:

The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 900 block of School Street. A man was taken to the hospital, and another individual was arrested at the scene.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, and authorities have confirmed there is no danger to the public. Law enforcement will remain at the scene for several hours, urging the public to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is currently unknown, and further details are expected to be released later.