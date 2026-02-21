MN worksite safety: Fatal injuries rise in 2024 but remain below national average

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is calling for worksites to focus on safety after a rise in workplace fatalities. There were a total of 84 fatal work injuries in 2024, up from 70 in 2023. The industries with the highest workplace fatalities include agriculture, construction, hospitality and transportation.



State officials are urging a renewed focus on worksite safety after noting a rise in fatal work-related injuries in Minnesota.

Agriculture, construction and hospitality

By the numbers:

According to data shared by the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), there were 84 fatal work injuries in Minnesota during 2024, an increase from 70 in 2023.

The private agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting sectors recorded the highest fatalities with 19 cases. In 2024, there were reportedly seven fatalities in corn farming, three in dairy farming and one in hog farming.

The construction industry followed with a total of 18 fatalities statewide in 2024, which included eight roofing contractor deaths.

The leisure and hospitality sector reported 10 worker deaths in Minnesota in 2024, which included six in accommodation and food services.

The most common fatal workplace accidents in 2024 were transportation incidents, with 25 fatalities, the same as the year before.

The second most common fatal workplace incidents were falls, slips and trips, which accounted for 20 fatalities in 2024 compared to 12 in 2023.

State officials say there were also 15 fatalities from acts of violence in 2024 compared to 12 in 2023.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry points out that the state's 2024 fatal workplace injury rate is 2.9 fatalities per 100,00 full-time workers, which is below the national rate of 3.3 fatalities per 100,000 full-time workers.