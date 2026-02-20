Minnesota's legislative session erupts into partisan battles

The Brief Minnesota's legislative session has quickly turned partisan. Both parties have attempted to bypass the usual processes for key bills. Tied votes blocked significant proposals from advancing.



Just days into Minnesota's legislative session, political tensions are already high.

Minnesota's legislative session begins

What we know:

Bipartisanship marked the start of the session with a tribute to Melissa Hortman.

However, political disagreements quickly emerged, with parties entrenched in their positions on issues like curbing ICE and fraud prevention.

Republicans attempted to fast-track a Senate bill to create a new inspector general's office for fraud investigations. They bypassed protocol by voting down suggested changes from the bill's DFL author.

Democrats also sought to expedite a vote on a bill for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to investigate federal agent-involved deaths of Minnesotans. This led to intense debates and both bills being blocked by tied votes.

The backstory:

The session's early days have been marked by procedural maneuvers from both parties.

Republicans and Democrats have each tried to push their agendas, leading to heated exchanges and stalled legislation.

Political tensions rise

What they're saying:

"We can pass the Senate Bill today. But the House DFL says no," said Rep. Harry Niska of Ramsey.

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson defended the actions, stating, "Well, I don't think that was a shenanigan at all. I mean, we just heard from the BCA that the FBI is not gonna turn over and investigate."

What's next:

Next week, the DFL plans to prioritize gun safety measures.

However, cooperation between parties will be essential to pass any legislation.