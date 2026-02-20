Nonprofit uses art to support Black youth, families impacted by ICE

The Brief The Black Youth Healing Arts Center in St. Paul is a safe space for children to build relationships and find support through art. The BYHAC was founded by the Irreducible Grace Foundation. Right now, the BYHAC is working to support families impacted by the recent ICE surge in Minnesota.



The Black Youth Healing Arts Center (BYHAC) in the Frogtown area of St. Paul is using art to help young people express themselves and navigate trauma they may experience in life.

This month, they’re coming together to also support families in the community impacted by the ICE crackdown.

Finding safety during hard times

What we know:

The executive director of the Irreducible Grace Foundation (IGF), Dr. Darlene Fry, said they created the BYHAC a few years ago after the killings of George Floyd, Philando Castile and Daunte Wright.

She said many Black children voiced feeling unsafe in their own communities, so IGF created the BYHAC to provide safety and healing.

Whether it’s celebrating each other or helping each other through trauma, they’re using creativity and the arts to express those emotions. This also includes mental health resources and activities, like yoga.

Right now, the kids are learning about Black history and figures in Minnesota and producing a play.

"It's about how do I use my voice? How do I stand up? How do project? How do display the confidence that I have in me all the time? So, what we're trying to really do is give them that moment of understanding their capacity. And if they can get that moment here in a safe environment where they feel comfortable, then that can follow them later," said Dr. Fry.

Paying it forward today

Dig deeper:

With the recent immigration operations in Minnesota, BYHAC is reaching out into the community and helping families impacted by the ICE activity.

"We're also trying to make kits to go out to folks who are sheltered in place, young people who are sheltered-in-place. The kits will have an art activity in it, some coloring sheets, some different coloring instruments. It'll have a scented item in it that again helps the cortisol levels come down and some type of engagement activity," said Dr. Fry.

Dr. Fry said the BYHAC was created initially to help Black youth, but all people are welcome.

What's next:

The BYHAC is hosting the Black Legacy and Healing Open House on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 pm. It’ll be at their center in the Frogtown area: 643 Virginia St. in St. Paul.

If you can’t make that but want to help, you can reach out to the center, which is accepting donations for the kits for families.