Maplewood Mall shooting: 1 injured, 2 juvenile suspects in custody

The Brief Police say one person was injured and two people are in custody after a shooting at Maplewood Mall Sunday afternoon. A person was seen being loaded into an ambulance shortly before 2:30 p.m. The mall is closed for the remainder of Sunday, but is expected to re-open Monday.



Authorities say a shooting at Maplewood Mall Sunday afternoon prompted a significant police response, with one person hospitalized, and two juvenile suspects arrested.

Maplewood Mall shooting

What we know:

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at Maplewood Mall, where investigators have since cleared the scene. The Maplewood Police Department says that the shooting took place inside the mall near an entrance. stemming from a fight.

Police say an adult male was shot in the hip and is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Two individuals have been taken into custody and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of third-degree riot. Police say the suspected shooter is still at large.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., FOX 9 spotted crews loading a person inside the ambulance.

Eyewitness accounts

The backstory:

Miranda Klein, an employee at the mall, described the chaotic scene, saying, "Then the customer told me there was fighting happening in the bathroom from a bunch of high school kids. And that’s right when we heard the shot. Of course, at first everybody was just confused. You can’t really process what happened until after it happens."

Mall closure and public safety

What they're saying:

Authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing danger. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the day but is expected to reopen Monday.