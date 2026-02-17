Walz says he would rather 'eat glass' than fill Klobuchar’s Senate seat if elected governor

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he would rather "eat glass" than fill Sen. Amy Klobuchar's seat in the Senate if she were to be elected governor. Gov. Walz announced he was dropping out of the 2026 governor's race in January, and Sen. Klobuchar announced her campaign later that month. The election for the next Minnesota governor is on Nov. 3, 2026.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he would rather "eat glass" when asked if he would fill Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat if she were to be elected governor.

Walz on filling Klobuchar Senate seat

What they're saying:

Walz does not intend to fill Sen. Klobuchar's Senate term if she was elected governor in November.

Walz made the quip at the beginning a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on the first day of the legislative session.

"The context was that Eric asked me if I would like to fill out Sen. Klobuchar's Senate term and I said I'd rather eat glass than do that," Walz said. "That was an option."

If Klobuchar wins the governor’s seat, she will resign from the Senate. Minnesota law says Gov. Walz can appoint someone to fill the Senate seat until a special election is held. If Klobuchar doesn’t win the election, she continues serving as a U.S. Senator for Minnesota.

Walz made another joke at the end of the press conference saying he hopes the legislative session ends on time so he can "start looking for work."

Walz drops out of race, Klobuchar announces candidacy

The backstory:

Walz announced his decision not to run for a third term earlier this year, stating he wants to dedicate his efforts to defending Minnesotans rather than engaging in political campaigning. He emphasized that every minute spent on political interests could be better used to protect the state from fraud and division.

Walz initially announced his intention to run for a third term in September 2025 but changed his mind by January 2026. Insiders suggest he never fully intended to pursue another term and hoped for other candidates to step forward.

Later in January, Klobuchar announced she would be running for governor.

Klobuchar is the only Democrat in the race currently. The Republican ticket included House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), My Pillow CEO Mike Linedell, and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, among others.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen dropped out of the governor's race and will instead run for state auditor.