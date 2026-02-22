The Minnesota players who helped USA men's hockey win its first gold since 1980

article

The Brief The United States men's hockey team won Olympic gold for the first time since 1980, with significant contributions from Minnesota players. Matt Boldy scored the first and only regulation goal for the US in the gold medal game against Canada. Other Minnesotans on the team included former Gophers Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe, and players Jake Guentzel, Brock Nelson, and Jake Oettinger.



For the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice, the United States men’s hockey team has captured Olympic gold and several Minnesota players helped bring the 46-year-long drought to an end.

Boldy scores first

What we know:

A Minnesota Wild player came up big in the gold medal game, putting the US on the board first and early.

On the first shot of the game for the United States, on a one vs. two break, Wild forward Matt Boldy flipped the puck up and was able to sneak it past Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington. The go-ahead score came just six minutes into the first period.

The goal proved to be crucial for the United States as it would be the only goal scored in regulation for the Americans. Canada would ultimately answer back with a second period goal by Cale Makar.

The backstory:

The goal marked Boldy's second goal of the Olympics, but it couldn't have come at a more critical time. His first goal came during the United States' matchup against Denmark.

His Wild teammate, Quinn Hughes, also only has one goal for Team USA but leads the US in points thanks to six assists. Hughes was credited with an assist on Boldy's goal on Sunday.

Jack Hughes put in game-winner for US

Big picture view:

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime. In overtime, Jack Hughes, Quinn's brother, was able to score the gold medal goal for the United States, sealing the team's first Olympic gold medal in more than four decades.

Other Minnesotans on Team USA

Local perspective:

Along with two Wild players, two former Gopher skaters, Brock Faber of Maple Grove and Jackson LaCombe of Eden Prairie, claimed gold medals as part of Team USA. A third Gopher, Erik Haula, earned a bronze medal with Team Finland.

There were also three other Minnesotans playing for the United States: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel of Woodbury, Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson of Warroad, and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger of Lakeville.