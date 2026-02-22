Duluth officer stabbed arresting drunk man causing disturbance: police

The Brief A Duluth police officer was stabbed by a drunk man during an altercation and is now recovering. The incident involved a 22-year-old suspect causing a disturbance and resisting arrest, leading to the stabbing of an officer. The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, and they have been treated and released from the hospital.



A Duluth police officer is recovering after being stabbed by a drunk man who caused a disturbance early Saturday morning, the department reports.

Duluth officer stabbed

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance by hitting a Mayo Ambulance vehicle and threatening paramedics. The incident occurred around 1st Avenue West and 1st Street.

The 22-year-old suspect was found nearby and police say he resisted arrest, leading to an altercation where he allegedly stabbed an officer in the leg. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held on several charges, including first-degree assault, public nuisance, obstructing legal process, fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct.

Officer's condition

What they're saying:

Duluth police say the officer's injuries were not life-threatening, but they required hospital treatment. The officer has since been treated and released.