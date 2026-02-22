Duluth officer stabbed arresting drunk man causing disturbance: police
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Duluth police officer is recovering after being stabbed by a drunk man who caused a disturbance early Saturday morning, the department reports.
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance by hitting a Mayo Ambulance vehicle and threatening paramedics. The incident occurred around 1st Avenue West and 1st Street.
The 22-year-old suspect was found nearby and police say he resisted arrest, leading to an altercation where he allegedly stabbed an officer in the leg. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held on several charges, including first-degree assault, public nuisance, obstructing legal process, fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct.
Officer's condition
What they're saying:
Duluth police say the officer's injuries were not life-threatening, but they required hospital treatment. The officer has since been treated and released.