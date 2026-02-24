Tommy James and The Shondells with special guest Herman's Hermit to perform at Minnesota State Fair

article

The Brief Tommy James & The Shondells with special guests Herman's Hermits, will perform at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. The concert is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.



Concert details and ticket information

The backstory:

Tommy James & The Shondells boast an impressive career, highlighted by well-known songs like "I Think We’re Alone Now," and "Sweet Cherry Wine". The group has earned 23 gold singles and nine platinum albums, and their music has been covered by artists, including Billy Idol, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and more.

Peter Noone is the lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. The band sold over 52 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven albums going gold.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. Tickets range from $33 to $53.75, with options for reserved seating and the party deck. Tickets will be available online and by phone, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27.

Minnesota State Fair 2026 Grandstand shows

What's next:

The Minnesota State Fair has announced the following artists for the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series.

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Labor Day.