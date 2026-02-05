Sierra Ferrell to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

The Brief Sierra Ferrell's Heavy Petal Tour will be part of the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Feb. 12.



Sierra Ferrell is set to bring her Heavy Petal Tour to the Minnesota State Fair's 2026 Grandstand Concert Series.

Sierra Ferrell performance

The backstory:

Ferrell, a standout artist in roots music, will perform on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $46 to $99.25, with options for reserved seating and the Party Deck. Concertgoers can purchase tickets through Etix or by phone. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Ferrell has gained acclaim for her album "Trail of Flowers," which earned her multiple awards, including four Grammys.

According to the press release, Ferrell partnered with PLUS1 so $1 from every ticket sale will go to National Immigration Law Center to support their work.

Minnesota State Fair 2026 Grandstand shows

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota State Fair has announced the following artists for the 2026 Grandstand Concert series.

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Labor Day.