Rod Stewart set to play at the Minnesota State Fair this summer

By
Published  December 9, 2025 2:33pm CST
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

Rod Stewart performs during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albe

Expand

The Brief

    • Rod Stewart is the latest act to be announced for the 2026 Minnesota State Fair.
    • The stop will be part of Rod Stewart's ongoing farewell tour.
    • Stewart, who turns 81 next month, is still regularly touring, performing more than 70 shows in 2025.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's only December, but we learned on Tuesday a second act that will be taking the stage at the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

Rod Stewart to play grandstand

What we know:

The Minnesota State Fair announced Rod Stewart will take the stage for a performance on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx will join Stewart for the show.

The backstory:

Stewart will turn 81 next month but is still performing shows regularly. In 2025, setlist.fm shows he's played more than 70 dates as part of his "One Last Time" farewell tour that began in 2024. And he still has a few European dates left on the books before the end of the year.

Stewart has a cavalcade of hit songs and records to his name but is best known for "Maggie May," "Sailing," and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

The other side:

Stewart is the second act to be announced for the 2026 fair. 

Last month, the fair announced "Weird" Al Yankovic and Puddles Pity Party would perform on the first Friday of the fair, August 28, 2026.

Big picture view:

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Minnesota State FairEntertainmentFalcon Heights