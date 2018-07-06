Darwin, Minn. mom wins $100K prize at Minnesota State Fair
A mother who was at the Minnesota State Fair last week to support her son went home with a lot more than just a blue ribbon.
Man shot outside MN State Fair in custody, 3 arrested for riot outside hospital
Police are investigating after three people were shot and a woman was struck by a car outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night. The woman remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Total Minnesota State Fair attendance record broken yet again
The Minnesota State Fair set a new total attendance record, yet again.
'Shockingly brazen': 3 shot outside Minnesota State Fairgrounds, woman struck by car
Police are investigating after three people were shot outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night.
Minnesotans say goodbye to the 2019 State Fair
Monday marked a bittersweet goodbye to the end of the Minnesota State Fair - and the unofficial end of summer.
Unity, Restoration Days honor Philando Castile
Friday, July 6 marks two years since the deadly police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.
Ramsey County discusses replacing St. Anthony police in Falcon Heights
Ramsey County is discussing replacing St. Anthony police in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.