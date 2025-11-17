‘Weird Al’ Yankovic playing State Fair Grandstand this summer

article

"Weird Al" Yankovic has been announced as the Great Minnesota Get-Together’s first grandstand show headliner of the year.

Weird Al at the State Fair

What we know:

The Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour will come to Grandstand on Aug. 28, the first Friday that gates are open. The fair will run from Aug. 27 to Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2026.

The comedy parody genius will bring four-decades of hits that include "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," and more.

Weird Al will be joined by Puddles Pity Party, an interesting attraction in his own right.

The tour kicks off on May 26 in Hollywood, Florida, before ending on Oct. 17, in Milwaukee. Yankovic will perform in Duluth on June 26.

In 2025, the tour made a stop at both the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in September, and the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch in June.

What's next:

Tickets go on sale Nov. 21, starting at $54.