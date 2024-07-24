Jordan Addison speaks on his DUI arrest: ‘I was in a dark place, I was pretty down’

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison spoke publicly on Wednesday, the first day of training camp, for the first time since being arrested earlier this month on suspicion of DUI in California.

The incident happened on July 12 after authorities found Addison asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce and blocking traffic near the Los Angeles Airport. Addison said at the time, "I was in a dark place, I was pretty down."

At the advice of his attorney and his agent, Addison didn’t have many answers after Wednesday’s practice.

"I know everybody is going to have some questions about what happened a few weeks ago, if I was y’all I would too. I was told by my attorney and by my agent that I couldn’t really answer too many questions on it. I’m just blessed to be here in front of you guys, this is probably the most peace I’ve felt, just being out here with my teammates," Addison said. "They’ve been walking with me, they’ve had their arms around me the whole time, the whole situation, so really I’m just blessed to be here."

It’s his second driving-related incident in about a year. Just before training camp last year, Addison was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 and told authorities he was having an emergency with his god. This most recent incident came less than a week after Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash, likely by an impaired driver.

Addison said he’s going to make better decisions moving forward, and learn from it.

"Just make sure I put it behind me because at the end of the day I’ve got a job to do. My job is to come in here and work, so that’s what I’m going to do," Addison said. "I’m going to make sure I’m still JA, they know my character, they know my heart, so I just come out here every day and show them I’m moving past it. I’m going to keep learning."

The No. 23 overall pick last year, Addison finished his rookie season with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He could face discipline from the NFL, or the Vikings, for his recent arrest. He takes responsibility for whatever comes. He apologized to his teammates and has had a conversation with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

"Whatever is out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10. Whatever comes with it, I own up to everything and I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or deserved. I’ll do what I got to do," Addison said.