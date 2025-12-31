St. Paul Police release video of I-94 police shooting

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department released dashcam video in a police shooting that left a suspect injured. The shooting happened on an I-94 ramp after the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from General Motors. Authorities say the suspect pointed a gun at police officers and they fired at him, hitting him in the leg.



The St. Paul Police Department on Wednesday released dashcam and bodycamera video of a police shooting on a ramp to Interstate 94 earlier this month that left a suspect injured.

A portion of the dashcam video can be viewed above. You can watch the full video released by the St. Paul Police Department here.

St. Paul police shooting

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Paul police officers responded to a vehicle theft call around 3 p.m. on Dec. 21. General Motors was tracking a stolen Buick Envista being driven in St. Paul and had the ability to disable it, the BCA says.

Police located the vehicle and followed it as it entered westbound Interstate 94 from Highway 52, and General Motors disabled the vehicle. The driver, identified as Elliot Vaughn, 32, of Minneapolis, and his passenger got out of the vehicle and ran in different directions, the BCA says.

Vaughn ran up the ramp and pulled out a gun, pointing it at the two responding officers, Matthew Foy and Byron Treangen III, who were trailing him in their squad car.

Both officers fired at Vaughn, hitting him in the leg, and Vaughn fell to the roadway. This is shown on dashcam video that was released by the police department on Wednesday.

The officers provided aid to Vaughn and he was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Officer Foy has 11 years of law enforcement experience. Officer Treangen has six years of experience, the BCA says.

Suspect hurt in police shooting charged

Dig deeper:

Vaughn has since been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and a single count of theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the charges, police drove behind Vaughn as he ran down the interstate. While running, police said he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun.

"Vaughn extended his left arm behind him and pointed the handgun directly at two officers inside the squad," the charges state. "Officers discharged their firearms at Vaughn."

Vaughn was shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail after he was medically cleared, charges said.

According to the charges, Vaughn had a Smith and Wesson near him with a round in the chamber and a full magazine.