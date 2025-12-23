Man facing multiple felonies after being shot by St. Paul cops

article

The Brief A Minneapolis man now faces five felony charges after being shot by St. Paul police on Sunday. Elliot Samuels Vaughn faces four counts of assault and a count of theft of a motor vehicle. The charges state Vaughn pointed a handgun at St. Paul police as their squad trailed him on the highway.



A Minneapolis man is now facing multiple felony charges after being shot by St. Paul police over the weekend along Interstate-94.

Man charged after St. Paul police shooting

What we know:

Elliot Samuels Vaughn, 32, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and a single count of theft of a motor vehicle.

It should be noted that the officers in the shooting were not harmed during the altercation. The assault charges stem from the alleged attempted use of deadly force by Vaughn for pointing a loaded handgun at officers.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. on an I-94 on-ramp from Highway 52 northbound.

Police say Vaughn was behind the wheel of a Buick that had been reported stolen from a rental company in Minneapolis. Police had been in contact with General Motors, the vehicle's manufacturer, which remotely forced the vehicle to slow to a stop as it exited from Highway 52 to westbound I-94.

When the vehicle came to a stop on the ramp, Vaughn got out and tried to run away.

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, police drove behind Vaughn as he ran down the interstate. While running, police said he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun.

"Vaughn extended his left arm behind him and pointed the handgun directly at two officers inside the squad," the charges state. "Officers discharged their firearms at Vaughn."

Vaughn was shot in the thigh and immediately fell to the roadway. He was later taken to Regions Hospital for treatment and then booked into Ramsey County Jail after being medically cleared.

According to the charges, Vaughn had a Smith and Wesson near him with a round in the chamber and a full magazine.

What's next:

Vaughn is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in Ramsey County.