MSP Airport expecting 10% more travelers during Thanksgiving stretch

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, officials with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are expecting an uptick in travelers compared to last season, and are advising people to plan ahead.

What we know

During the 12 days from Thursday, Nov. 21, to Tuesday, Dec. 2, MSP is expecting a minimum of 468,000 people to be screened through security checkpoints – more than 10% over the nearly 423,000 screened in 2023 during the same period.

Similar to previous years, officials expect travel activity to peak on Nov. 27 (the day before Thanksgiving), and Dec. 1, with more than 49,000 people expected to be screened on each day.

The traveler estimates are in addition to connecting passengers, and those arriving at MSP.

"We’re prepared for a strong and busy couple of weeks around Thanksgiving, which is in line with MSP’s total passenger growth of 8% so far in 2024," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), in a statement.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance of a domestic departure or three hours prior to an international departure.

Pre-book your spot at TSA

To help travelers with security checkpoint lines, officials announced the launch of MSP RESERVE in September, which allows passengers to book appointments for free online as early as one week ahead of a flight.



To make a reservation, travelers must enter flight details and the number of people in their traveling party. Travelers then select from a list of available times to finish the booking.



Travelers are then instructed to access a designated security checkpoint lane for MSP RESERVE passengers. Staff will then scan the traveler's QR code before allowing them to enter the separate security line.

Travelers can find the Terminal 1 MSP RESERVE line at the North Checkpoint.

Terminal 2 expansion

In August, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) started construction on a 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2 within MSP.



The $263 million project will add two airline gates and increase spacing and passenger seating for gates H13 and H14. The expansion includes new restrooms, concession spaces, and additional support areas for airlines and tenants.

MSP received a $20 million federal grant for the project from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, and the project is slated for completion in 2027.

MSP ranked

In September, it was announced that MSP Airport regained its No. 1 spot for mega airports in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, beating out Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County.