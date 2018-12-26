Busy holiday travel ahead of incoming storm
Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Marijuana laws present questions for air travelers
Air travelers can be caught at the nexus of varying—and changing—marijuana laws. In Minnesota, medical marijuana is legal. It is not in all states. Recreational marijuana is legal in some states as well, though all marijuana remains illegal under federal law. So what should an air traveler at MSP know?