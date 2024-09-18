MSP Airport regains No. 1 spot in traveler satisfaction study

article

The Brief MSP Airport has regained its No. 1 spot for mega airports in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, beating out Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County. The study measures passenger satisfaction by looking at things like terminal facilities, airport staff, food and vendor options, and ease of travel through the airport.



Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has regained its No. 1 spot as the country's best mega airport in a 2024 passenger satisfaction study.

What we know

MSP Airport ranked No. 1 this year for passenger satisfaction among mega airports in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study after falling to No. 2 in the 2023 study behind Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County.

Here are the top three mega airports, according to the 2024 ranking:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with a score of 671 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with a score of 643 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, with a score of 633

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year. The study is based on 26,000 customer surveys during the past 30 days.

MSP Airport is the 18th busiest airport in the United States, serving 34.7 million passengers in 2023, according to a press release.

The North America Airport Satisfaction Study is in its 19th year. It measures overall passenger satisfaction among mega, large and medium airports by looking at a few metrics, including: ease of travel through the airport; level of trust with the airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience.

Related article

What they're saying

Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, said: "Our purpose is to provide exceptional airport experiences, so Minnesota thrives, and this prestigious recognition demonstrates that we are delivering for our travelers. This award also acknowledges the work and focus of all airport employees and our partners who ensure our airport facilities, services and hospitality are maintained at the highest levels and exceed travelers’ expectations."

In a statement, MAC Chair Rick King said: "Taking top customer satisfaction honors for two out of the last three years is a tremendous feat in such a competitive environment. It indicates that our customers — local and visiting travelers — appreciate the service provided by our outstanding workers, the unique offerings and amenities, and the overall welcoming experience they enjoy when traveling to and from Minnesota through MSP."

Large, medium airport rankings

Among the large airports (those with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year), here's the ranking:

John Wayne Airport, Orange County (score of 687) Tampa International Airport (score of 685) Kansas City International Airport (score of 683)

Among the medium airports (those with 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year), here's the ranking:

Indianapolis International Airport (score of 687) Jacksonville International Airport (score of 686) Southwest Florida International Airport (score of 675)