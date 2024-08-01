MSP Airport begins Terminal 2 expansion

article

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has started construction on a 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

What does the project include?

The $263 million project will add two airline gates and increase spacing and passenger seating for gates H13 and H14. The expansion includes new restrooms, concession spaces, and additional support areas for airlines and tenants. Terminal 2 currently serves Sun Country Airlines and six other domestic and international carriers.

Terminal 2 saw record traffic this past March, with 711,612 passengers and 4,588 airline operations.

MSP received a $20 million federal grant for the project from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program.

How long will the project take?

The Terminal 2 expansion is set for completion in early 2027.

What else is going on?

A concurrent project will add two airline gates near gate H1, opening between October and November. The MAC is also planning future expansions that could increase Terminal 2’s capacity from 14 to 36 gates.