MSP Airport expands security line reservation program to Terminal 1

The Brief MSP RESERVE, a free security line reservation program, is expanding to MSP Airport's Terminal 1. MSP RESERVE allows travelers to make reservations for the security line. The program will be available at Terminal 1 starting on Tuesday, Sept. 17.



Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) officials announced a program that allows passengers to reserve a spot in the airport security line is expanding to Terminal 1.

How it works

MSP RESERVE will begin its expansion to Terminal 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Airport officials say passengers can book appointments for free online as early as one week ahead of a flight by clicking here.

To make a reservation, travelers must enter flight details and the number of people in their traveling party. Travelers then select from a list of available times to finish the booking.

Travelers are then instructed to access a designated security checkpoint lane for MSP RESERVE passengers. Staff will then scan the traveler's QR code before allowing them to enter the separate security line.

Travelers can find the Terminal 1 MSP RESERVE line at the North Checkpoint.

Reservations for Terminal 1 can be made between 3:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. daily.

Reservations for Terminal 2 can be made between 3:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

What they're saying

Director of Terminal and Landslide Operations for the Metropolitan Airports Commission Scott Skramstad shared this statement on the expansion:

"We have seen strong adoption rates and growth in the program and are excited to make it available to all MSP passengers by bringing the program to Terminal 1. Reserving a place in the security line can reduce wait time and add more certainty and peace of mind at the start of a traveler's journey."

Background

Airport officials say MSP is one of 18 airports in North America and Europe operating the program.

MSP RESERVE began as a pilot program at MSP Terminal 2 in May 2023.

READ MORE: MSP Terminal 2 to pilot booking a security time program

The program logged 50,000 reservations in its first year, according to MSP officials.