MnDOT Name a Snowplow winners announced for 2026

The Brief MnDOT has announced the winners of its sixth annual MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest. More than 6,750 names have been submitted since the contest first opened in early December, with MnDOT officials narrowing down the list of 30 finalists. 19,000 votes were cast, and the winning names, and where they will roam, can be found below.



After tallying more than 19,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced its winners for the 2025-26 Name a Snowplow contest.

2026 Name a Snowplow contest winners

What we know:

After more than 6,750 submissions since the contest opened in early December, MnDOT has narrowed the list of submitted snowplow names to 30 finalists and voting began for three weeks in early February.

The winning names by vote totals, and their future homes, are found below.

The order of all 30 finalists can be found on the official MnDOT page.

Oh, For Sleet’s Sake – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

Flurrious George – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

Sled Zeppelin – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

K Pop Blizzard Hunter – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Minne-Snow-ta – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

Every Day I’m Shovelin’ – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

O Brother, Where Art Plow? – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

The Life of a Snowgirl – Metro (Twin Cities)

Dig deeper:

In its sixth year of operating the contest, MnDOT has now named 52 snowplows, with winning submissions ranging from Plowy McPlowFace, Betty Whiteout and Taylor Drift.

Washington County is holding their own similar contest this year as well.

What they're saying:

"We’re so thankful to the Minnesotans who have helped submit and select new and creative snowplow names for our agency," said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Let’s remember it’s not just the plows, it’s also about the more than 1,600 Minnesota snowplow operators who keep us safe, and our roads cleared all winter long. Please slow down and give the operators of Sled Zepplin, The Life of a Snowgirl and all of Minnesota’s other snowplows plenty of space to clear roads safely every time it snows."